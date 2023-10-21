Barnett & Company Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 7,618,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

