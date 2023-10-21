Barnett & Company Inc. Has $397,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $68.31. 1,207,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

