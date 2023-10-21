Barnett & Company Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 3.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

WMB stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,725,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

