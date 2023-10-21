Barnett & Company Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 1.3 %

Amcor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 7,055,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

