Barnett & Company Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 5.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.44% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.85. 46,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $104.97 and a 12 month high of $180.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,807. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

