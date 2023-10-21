Barnett & Company Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

CLF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

