Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,051. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.