Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

