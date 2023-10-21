Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $254,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

