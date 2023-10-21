Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New $587,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 6,322,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

