Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 64,434 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the quarter. Mativ accounts for approximately 2.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Mativ worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mativ during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Mativ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Mativ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mativ by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MATV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.66. 278,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -65.57%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

