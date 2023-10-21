Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 1,339,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

