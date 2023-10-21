Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. APA accounts for about 1.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 4,035,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

