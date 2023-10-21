Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Unum Group worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Unum Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UNM stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.