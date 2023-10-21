Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,097. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

