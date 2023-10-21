Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.
Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.9 %
Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 943,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
