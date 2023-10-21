Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 943,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

