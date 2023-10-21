Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $48.71. 6,901,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.