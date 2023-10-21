Barnett & Company Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

