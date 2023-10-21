Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 286,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

