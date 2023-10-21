BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 17th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCBP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

