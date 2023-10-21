BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $276.64 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

