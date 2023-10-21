BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 102.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

