BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $600.35 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $354.97 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

