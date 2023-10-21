BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $3,397,694. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

