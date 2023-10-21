BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.