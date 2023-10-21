BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

