BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,475,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.71.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

