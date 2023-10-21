BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.