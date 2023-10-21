BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 358,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 255,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

