BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Argus upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

