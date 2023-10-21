BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $241.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

