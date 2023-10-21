BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

