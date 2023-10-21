BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.