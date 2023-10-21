BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.37 and its 200-day moving average is $251.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

