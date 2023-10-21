BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

