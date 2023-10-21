BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

