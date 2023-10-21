BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $347.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

