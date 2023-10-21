BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 174.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 126,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $603,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,118,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

