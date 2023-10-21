BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

