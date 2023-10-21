Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after acquiring an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

