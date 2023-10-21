Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.74

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 569454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

