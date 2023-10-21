Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Holdings Cut by Brown University

Brown University lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749,794 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 56.5% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brown University owned about 0.93% of Blue Owl Capital worth $151,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 187.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,166,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 760,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE OWL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,939. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

