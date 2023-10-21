Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

INTC stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

