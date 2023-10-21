Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MDT opened at $72.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
