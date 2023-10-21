Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,279,837,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

