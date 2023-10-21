Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.69. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

