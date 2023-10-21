Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $276.64 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.18. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

