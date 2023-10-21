Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU opened at $37.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.