Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

