Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Critical Comparison

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 428.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $506.10 million 1.33 $53.82 million $0.14 28.04 BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.46 4.83

Profitability

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 4.93% 1.57% 0.64% BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats BTB Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

